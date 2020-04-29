Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN), which earlier reported earnings that beat on EPS and missed on revenue, has dropped 20% pre-market, despite noting that, subsequent to the end of the first quarter, the co. "has seen significant increase in demand following the various stay at-home and restaurant restriction orders" due to the ongoing pandemic.

Shares had priced in much of the dislocation in restaurants, rising six-fold in late March on the combination of restaurant difficulties and reports of investor interest, while also benefiting from D.E. Shaw's disclosure of a stake in early April.

As of Tuesday's close, Blue Apron's market cap was $166 million, and following earnings, the co. filed a $75 million mixed securities shelf registration, which may be contributing to the weakness in the pre-market.

APRN in its results also guided 2Q revenue to grow in the high-single digits y/y to $130 million with adj. EBITDA of "at least" $5 million. That compares to 1Q of $102 million and -$5.8 million, respectively.