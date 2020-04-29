Norsk Hydro (OTCQX:NHYDY) reports a four-fold increase in Q1 operating profit to NOK2.25B, boosted by cost cuts, weaker local currency and ramp-up of production at the Alunorte refinery, partially offset by lower realized alumina and aluminium prices

Though the company warned the COVID-19 pandemic was hitting global demand for the metal as lockdowns brought economic activity to a virtual halt.

Hydro’s Extrudes Solutions business is currently running around 60% of normal output, said the company

The company says that improvement efforts are moving forward, but sees them to fall short of the overall target of 2020, due to expected shortfall of volumes and market development. Reaffirms improvement target of NOK 7.3B for 2023.

