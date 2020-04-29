Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) announces positive results from an open-label Phase 3 clinical trial, SIMPLE, evaluating five- and 10-day courses of antiviral remdesivir in severely ill hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

Efficacy was similar between the two courses with no new safety signals observed.

The time to clinical improvement for half the patients in the five-day arm was 10 days and 11 days in the 10-day group. 60% (n=120/200) of the patients in the five-day cohort were discharged from the hospital by day 14 while 64.5% (n=129/200) experienced clinical recovery by day 14. 52.3% (n=103/197) of the patients in the 10-day arm were discharged by day 14 and 53.8% (n=106/197) achieved clinical recovery during that time.

Clinical outcomes varied by geography. Outside of Italy, the mortality rate was 7.2% (n=23/320) across both treatment groups. 64.1% (n=205/320) of treated patients experienced clinical improvement by day 14 while 61.3% (n=196/320) were discharged from the hospital.

The most frequent treatment-emergent adverse events in the five-day and 10-day groups were nausea (10.0%, 8.6%) and acute respiratory failure (6.0%, 10.7%).

Grade 3 (severe) or higher elevations in liver enzyme ALT (biomarker for liver stress/damage) were reported in 7.3% of patients. The discontinuation rate was 3.0% due to elevated liver tests.

The overall discontinuation rates in the five-day and 10-day treatment groups were 4.5% (n=9/200) and 10.2% (n=20/197), respectively.

The overall mortality rates in the five-day and 10-day groups were 8.0% (n=16/200) and 10.7% (n=21/197), respectively.

The results will be submitted for publication in the coming weeks.

The results from an NIAID-led study also appear successful.

Shares, currently halted, will resume trading at 9:00 am ET.