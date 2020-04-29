Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) and FTSE Russell sign a new licensing agreement that extends Cboe's rights to develop and list index options products based on FTSE Russell global indices through 2030.

Under the renewed agreement, initially signed in 2015, Cboe will continue to have exclusive rights in the U.S. to offer trading in options on the Russell 2000 Index, Russell 1000 Index, Russell 1000 Style (Growth and Value) Indices for the next 10 years.

Cboe intends to collaborate with FTSE Russell to drive greater volume and liquidity through expanded product offerings, including the potential for new options on nearly two dozen additional FTSE Russell indices.