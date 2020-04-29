Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) announces a new $200M convertible senior note offering due in 2026.

The notes will be redeemable for cash at Callaway's option at any time on or after May 6, 2023 and on or before the 40th scheduled trading day immediately before the maturity date.

In connection with the pricing of the notes, Callaway expects to enter into privately negotiated capped call transactions with one or more dealers.

Callaway intends to use a portion of the proceeds to pay the cost of certain capped call transaction, while the remainder is intended for working capital and general corporate purposes.

ELY -7.97% premarket to $12.70.

Source: Press Release