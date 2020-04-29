Cowen trims its price target on Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) to $19 from $21. The PT is below the average sell-side target of $20.08, but reps upside potential of more than 20% for the carrier.

Analyst Helane Becker: "Spirit's outlook is being negatively affected by a decline in demand as a result of the coronavirus. Spirit's model in a post-coronavirus / social distancing world bears watching as density has been a pillar of the model in the past. In the near-term, Spirit does not have any liquidity needs, but the company will likely look to further bolster their cash / liquidity position."