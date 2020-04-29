RPC (NYSE:RES) postpones Q1 earnings, and anticipates earnings announcement and conference call will be held on or prior to the deadline of May 11, 2020

Though reports Q1 revenues of $243.8M, down 27.2% Y/Y and up 3.3% sequentially

Additionally, approves a 25% reduction in the base salary for its named executive officers to be implemented as of May 1, 2020.

Since March 31, 2020, RPC has reduced headcount by 25% resulting in reduced employment costs by ~$60M on an annualized basis.

Q1 capital expenditures were $25M, and estimates FY2020 capital expenditures to be ~$50M.

RPS ended the quarter with $82.6M in cash and debt-free.