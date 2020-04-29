United Therapeutics (UTHR) Q1 results:

Revenues: $356.3M (-1.7%).

Key product sales: Remodulin: $145.3M (-7%); Tyvaso: $102.9M (-1%); Orenitram: $69M (+18%); Unituxin: $26.6M (+7%); Adcirca: $12.5M (-38%).

Net Income: $137.7M (+127.8%); EPS: $3.14 (+127.7%); non-GAAP Net Income: $159.2M (+0.8%); non-GAAP EPS: $3.61 (+0.8%).

Enrollment in the clinical trials has been paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company remains on track to launch the Remunity Pump for Remodulin in July 2020.

Shares are down 3% premarket.

