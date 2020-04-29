Investors are giving the airline sector a hard look again after Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) drew attention by reporting a narrower-than-expected loss yesterday and with some of the worst case fears of the collapse in travel demand fading as stay-at-home orders expire.

Premarket movers: American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) +8.44% , Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) +5.01% , United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) +5.07% , JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU) +6.76% , Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ:HA) +5.81% , Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) +4.50% , Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) +3.22% , Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) +10.53% , Mesa Airlines (NASDAQ:MESA) +3.03% , SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) +2.84% .