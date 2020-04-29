Investors are giving the airline sector a hard look again after Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) drew attention by reporting a narrower-than-expected loss yesterday and with some of the worst case fears of the collapse in travel demand fading as stay-at-home orders expire.
Premarket movers: American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) +8.44%, Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) +5.01%, United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) +5.07%, JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU) +6.76%, Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ:HA) +5.81%, Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) +4.50%, Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) +3.22%, Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) +10.53%, Mesa Airlines (NASDAQ:MESA) +3.03%, SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) +2.84%.
Southwest Airlines is sitting out the early rally after pricing an upsized equity and note offering. Some analysts have suggested that the airline companies that act early with equity raises will get better pricing than those that wait for later in the year. LUV is off 2.22% premarket.