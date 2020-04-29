MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) says it has named Phong Le, currently the Senior Executive Vice President & COO, its next CFO. Le will succeed, Lisa Mayr, who resigned from her position on Apr. 23.

MicroStrategy reports Q1 misses with revenue down 3.5% Y/Y.

Product support revenue fell 0.4% Y/Y to $71.2M, and other services revenue rose 6.7% to $19.7M. OpEx fell 12.7% Y/Y to $87.0M. Gross profit for Q1 was $86.9M (-2.6% Y/Y), representing a 78.0% gross margin.

MicroStrategy had cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments of $539.2M (-4.7% Q/Q).

During Q1, MSTR repurchased ~0.35M shares of its class A common stock for an aggregate purchase price of ~$50.7M.

Previously: MicroStrategy EPS misses by $0.12, misses on revenue (April 28).