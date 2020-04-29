On its earnings conference call, General Electric (NYSE:GE) says it cut 700 jobs in its power division during Q1 and is on track to reduce capital spending by 25% this year.

GE says it plans to cut Aviation's U.S. workforce by 10%.

The company now expects to achieve its leverage target "over longer periods" than previously expected, due to the effects of the coronavirus.

Targeting more than $3B in "cash actions" related to COVID-19, GE says it is doubling targets for Aviation to $1B in costs and $2B in cash.

More to come...