On behalf of its client accounts, Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) invests ~$370M in Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) through a direct equity placement, giving Agree the ability to take advantage of potential acquisition opportunities.

"We have been focusing on companies with strong balance sheets that are trading at discounted valuations, but stand ready to provide equity capital to solve problems and capitalize on opportunities," said Cohen & Steers President Joseph Harvey.

Cohen & Steers is monitoring opportunities to invest in REITs by: helping healthy companies take advantage of opportunistic acquisitions; improving strained capital structures of otherwise sound businesses; and assisting high quality by cyclically challenged businesses to survive.