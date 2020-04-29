Susquehanna lowers Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) to a Neutral rating from Positive with the company's dividend payout at risk of being pulled.

Analyst Sam Poser: "Despite our downgrade, we remain confident that KTB will continue to make strides developing Lee and Wrangler into healthier, faster-growing, more profitable brands. Migration to a global ERP system and other key strategic initiatives continue to be developed in the face of the Covid-19 crisis. We expect the efforts will begin to bear fruit once the crisis passes."

Poser says a likely decision to suspend the dividend is "wise" and he assigns a price target of $20 on KTB for the interim.