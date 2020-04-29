BMO Capital Markets lowers UPS (NYSE:UPS) to an Underperform rating from a prior stance of Market Perform.

"The coronavirus (COVID-19 virus) led global recession is likely to accelerate the pace of growth in residential deliveries, shift volume mix toward larger customers, and potentially drive unfavorable changes in global trade patterns, including near shoring higher-value goods that typically utilize air cargo," warns analyst Fadi Chamoun.

"While cyclical headwinds will eventually ease, we believe that there is a structural component to the current compression in operating margins, which will mute the earnings, free cash flow, and ROIC recovery," adds Chamoun.

BMO drops its price target to $85 from $95 vs. the average sell-side PT of $106.84.