LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) makes an investment in banking and investment service Stash.

The investment is part of Stash's series F funding, which includes funds from accounts advised by T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ:TROW), Breyer Capital, Goodwater Capital, Greenspring Associates, and Union Square Ventures.

Stash offers all-in-one subscriptions that prioritize affordability, accessibility, education and simplicity, and include personal investment accounts, traditional and Roth IRAs, custodial investment accounts, banking services, checking accounts, and debit cards.

"LendingTree has become increasingly focused on the asset side of the consumer's balance sheet, and Stash is a pioneer in that space," said LendingTree founder and CEO Doug Lebda.