Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) says it expects FQ3 sales will decline 14%-16% from the prior-year quarter, to $598M-$613M vs. $643M analyst consensus estimate.

Sales between February 1 and March 31 fell 8.7% Y/Y, or 6.9% without the negative impact from currency translation, while the company sees April sales plunging 25%-30% from 2019.

Donaldson says it is withdrawing its full-year financial targets for FY 2020 and 2021, and the magnitude and duration of the impact from the pandemic cannot be reasonably estimated but likely will be material.

Total liquidity was $438M at the end of March, with a $500M revolving credit facility; the company says its liquidity is sufficient for meeting all its operating needs and financial obligations.