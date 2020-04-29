Scandal-tainted Luckin Coffee (NASDAQ:LK) says it won't file its annual report by April 30 due to delays caused by COVID-19 and an internal investigation.

The company says it has had limited access to its office buildings with certain employees required to complete 14-day quarantine periods before resuming on-site work. Luckin says it's working diligently to explore possible ways to file the annual report as soon as possible.

Luckin's dramatic fall from grace and the impact on Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS) was profiled today by Bloomberg.

"The lender lost a high-profile Hong Kong IPO in the wake of the scandal and reported a fivefold increase in loan losses at its Asia-Pacific unit, primarily due to a default by Lu," reports Cathy Chan. The bank is said to be conducting an internal review of the case, and scrutiny on loans to Chinese companies has increased.