Avis Budget (NASDAQ:CAR) discloses operational cash burn expectations as it reels from the collapse in travel demand.

The car rental company expects a cash burn of ~400M in April, ~$250M in May and ~$150M in June.

Looking further ahead, cash burn is expected to sequentially improve due to aggressive cost mitigation and fleet reduction actions. The operational forecast is for Avis to be cash flow positive in July and beyond. The company sees sufficient liquidity for 2020.

Shares of Avis Budget are up 6.44% in early trading.

SEC Form 8-K