Ultra-thinly traded micro cap ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (ERYP +37.0% ) is up out of the gate, albeit on turnover of only 13K shares, on the heels of the FDA's granting of Fast Track status for lead drug eryaspase for the second-line treatment of metastatic pancreatic cancer.

Fast Track status provides for more frequent interaction with the FDA review team and a rolling review of the marketing application.

Concurrently, the company announced that its Phase 3 clinical trial, TRYbeCA-1, evaluating eryaspase in this setting is now 75% enrolled.