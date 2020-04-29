Denny's (DENN +6.9% ) says participating locations throughout the U.S. will now be offering make-at-home meal kits that include all the ingredients for a family meal with simple assembly instructions.

Prices start at $12.99 and options include a complete breakfast kit to feed four to six people, picnic sandwich meal kit and chicken & rice dinner meal kit.

Additionally, at select locations across the country, the Denny's Market offers grocery service for guests to safely get grocery staples like bread, assorted meats and cheese, eggs and toilet paper. Orders for pick-up or delivery can be placed online, through the Denny's app or by phone.

