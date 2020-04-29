COVID drug hopes outweigh plunging GDP to boost stocks

Stocks move higher at the open as investors await Federal Reserve Chairman Powell's 2:30 p.m. ET press conference after the central bank concludes its two-day policy meeting; Dow +1.8% , S&P 500 +1.9% , Nasdaq +2.3% .

Stocks enjoyed an extra boost after Gilead Sciences ( +3.5% ) reported that its heavily watched remdesivir COVID-19 drug met the primary endpoint of a government run study.

Sentiment also is helped by Alphabet's ( +7.8% ) smaller than expected decline in revenue growth decline while YouTube ad revenues also beat expectations.

Meanwhile, U.S. Q1 GDP shrank 4.8%, the biggest slide since 2008 and the first contraction since 2014, led by a plunge in consumer spending due to coronavirus restrictions.

European bourses trade broadly higher, with U.K.'s FTSE +2% , Germany's DAX +1.8% and France's CAC +1.2% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei -0.1% and China's Shanghai Composite +0.4% .

In the U.S., the communications sector ( +4.2% ) tops the early S&P sector leaderboard on post-earnings strength in Alphabet, while energy ( +3.9% ) is another standout.

WTI June crude oil +27.1% to $15.69/bbl following a report that showed a smaller than expected build in U.S. inventories as well as hopes that economies will reopen sooner than expected.

U.S. Treasury prices edge higher, with both the 10-year and two-year yields down a basis point at 0.60% and 0.19%, respectively.