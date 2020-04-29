MRC Global (MRC +19.1% ) reported Q1 sales decline of 18.1% Y/Y, reflecting decrease across all sectors and segments as the impact of lower commodity prices led to reduced customer spending.

U.S. sales were $638M (-18% Y/Y); Canada sales were $50M (-26% Y/Y); and International sales were $106M (-14% Y/Y). All sales were negatively impacted by decreasing demand caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in March.

Q1 Gross margin improved by 70 bps to 18.6%; and operating margin declined by 84 bps to 2.8%.

Net cash provided by operations was $37M, as compared to cash used $40M a year ago.

Adj. EBITDA was $34M (-39.3% Y/Y) and margin declined by 150 bps to 4.3%.

Company is taking steps to further reduce operating costs by $80M and reduce inventory by $140M, due to unfavorable commodity price environment and a significant decline in oil and gas global demand.

