Fluent (FLNT +3% ) is ramping up international expansion, launching in two European markets with more global launches to come for the rest of the year and 2021.

That's a response to increased demand among the company's core advertising base to reach consumers in Western Europe, Canada, Australia and APAC.

“With our growing portfolio of owned and operated media properties, Fluent anticipates capturing at least half the market share per capita we currently hold in the U.S. by 2025," CEO Ryan Schulke says.

Beta testing of its German offering has begun as of Q1, and based on UK success (revenues doubling with U.S.-comparable media margins), "we expect to see profitability for new markets within six months of beta launch.”