SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS +11.2% ) is lobbying the government for a federal loan even after it furloughed 95% of its employees and has paid little in income taxes over the years, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

"Over the past 10 years, records show the company has earned nearly $193 million in pretax profits. But it has paid less than $8 million in total income taxes," reports Jason Garcia and Gabrielle Russon in the exclusive.

The tiny tax bill is said to be the result of a multibillion-dollar private-equity buyout of the company orchestrated just over 10 years ago.

SeaWorld is expected to be just one of many public companies under scrutiny for their loan requests.