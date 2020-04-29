The positive results from the SIMPLE trial and the expected positive outcome from an NIAID-led study should be all the data necessary for the FDA to OK the emergency use of Gilead's (GILD +3.1% ) remdesivir for the treatment of COVID-19 patients, says Jefferies' Michael Yee, who has a Buy rating and $89 price target (10% upside) on the stock.

Yee notes that the positive result from the government-run study (as opposed to Gilead's own study) is of particular importance given its more rigorous nature.

Gilead itself has been bullish on the drug's prospects, and has been taking steps to ramp up production for some time now.

SunTrust's Robyn Karnauska suggests caution, noting the revenue proposition for the drug is cloudy. She maintains a Hold rating and $70 price target (about 15% downside).

Speaking on Seeking Alpha's Alpha Trader podcast late last week, Adam Feuerstein seemed to agree with Karnauska, noting Gilead has already promised to give away all existing supplies of remdesivir.