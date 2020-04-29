Saia (SAIA +13.7% ) reports Q1 revenue growth of 8.7% Y/Y to $446.4M.

Operating income was $38.8M, a 35.4% increase Y/Y.

Operating ratio improved by 170 bps to 91.3%, due to improved productivity across operations and continued focus on pricing and mix management.

LTL shipments/workday rose 2.3% Y/Y.

LTL tonnage/workday increased 4% Y/Y.

LTL revenue/hundredweight increased 3.1% Y/Y.

LTL revenue/shipment rose 4.9% Y/Y to $241.61.

Post March, the Company experienced a quick and meaningful downturn in business volumes across network, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Total debt was $235.8M and inclusive of the cash on-hand, net debt to total capital was 18.3%.

Net capex in Q1 was $102.7M, an increase of 81.8% Y/Y.

2020 Outlook: Net capex will be less than the $250M previously planned.

“The first quarter marked our 39th consecutive quarter of Y/Y yield improvement.” said Fritz Holzgrefe, President and CEO.

