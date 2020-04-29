General Electric (GE +0.4% ) has edged into positive territory following the company's earnings conference call, despite Q1 results that some analysts consider "disappointing."

"Considering that GE had previously established a pattern of 'beat and raise,' we anticipated a result above 10 cents and a better free cash flow print," says bearish Gordon Haskett analyst John Inch.

"We expected the results to beat considering GE's bullish outlook comments provided in early March, particularly toward its Aviation business," Inch says.

While Aviation profit margins fell more than was predicted, GE's forecast that the unit will see a slow recovery "should not surprise investors," says Barclays analyst Julian Mitchell.

Q1 results are somewhat irrelevant given the severe downturn, especially in aerospace, began late in the quarter and will be pronounced in Q2 and beyond, according to Cowen's Gautam Khanna.