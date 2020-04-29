Ryder (R +4.3% ) trades higher after topping Q1 sales estimates and indicating it plans to keep paying out its dividend.

The company says its bottom line took a $70M from the COVID-19 impact, primarily due to estimated impacts from additional accelerated depreciation of $27 million and valuation adjustments of $21 million resulting from lower expected used vehicle pricing. Additional COVID-19 impacts late in the quarter included decreased commercial rental demand and an increase in bad debt reserves, each of which impacted earnings by an estimated $8 million

Looking ahead, the company expects lower lease sales this year will result in significantly lower capital expenditures. Actions including the cancellation and deferral of lease and rental vehicle orders and the redeployment of rental equipment to fulfill lease contracts will further reduce capital spending. Ryder isn't issuing any full-year guidance.

Balance sheet update: "In early April, we solidified our liquidity position and now have $1.7 billion of available liquidity. In addition, given the slowdown expected from the pandemic and the counter-cyclical cash flow nature of our model, we now anticipate generating record levels of free cash flow this year. I am pleased that we are well positioned to support operations and fund $600 million of remaining 2020 debt maturities. We also expect to continue to pay our dividend."

