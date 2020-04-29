Husky Energy (OTCPK:HUSKF +9.8% ) rises as much as 13% despite reporting a large Q1 loss and slashing its dividend by 90%, which analysts say was mostly expected by investors.

Morgan Stanley's Benny Wong, who rates Husky at Equal Weight, says the dividend cut was "largely anticipated," and he is more interested in Husky's outlook on Chinese natural gas demand, options to improve liquidity and signs of stabilizing demand through its downstream operations.

"We have acted quickly to cut our planned capital spending by half, safely shut in production and reduce refinery throughput to avoid cash-negative margins, with a view that global oil and refined product prices could remain under pressure for a while," Husky CEO Rob Peabody says.