American Tower (NYSE:AMT) is off 1.8% after posting its Q1 earnings, where an increase in funds from operations was accompanied by double-digit property revenue gains.

Consolidated adjusted FFO rose 5.3%, to $907M; AFFO attributable to common shareholders rose 15.6% to $945M.

Total tenant billings growth rose 10.3% to $151M; U.S. organic tenant billings growth was 5.6%.

Property revenue rose 10.5%, to $1.973B (overall revenues rose 9.9% to $1.993B).

It doesn't anticipate significant impacts to 2020 results from the COVID-19 pandemic; it's guiding to full-year property revenue of $7.675B-$7.825B (3.8% growth at the midpoint); net income of $1.79B-$1.89B (down 4%); EBITDA of $4.92B-$5.02B (up 4.8%); and consolidated AFFO of $3.6B-$3.7B (3.7% growth at the midpoint).

