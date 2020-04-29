Oppenheimer pulls out some positives from WW International's (WW +14.9% ) Q1 report.

Analyst Brian Nagel notes that WW's subscriber growth peaked in later April following Easter and as the company started to relaunch advertising.

He also says WW's member retention has stayed solid and continues to track in excess of 10 months.

Nagel says WW is planning a more aggressive marketing campaign over the next several weeks that will include messaging from Oprah and address the current environment. In addition, management has proactively cut costs in order to help protect profitability and maintain liquidity.

