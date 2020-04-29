Fading the post-earnings rally, CFRA drops its price target on Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) to $18 from $30 after adjusting 2020-2021 EPS estimates on the retailer.

The firm lowers its adjusted EPS estimates to $0.60 from $2.85 for 2020 and to $1.75 from $3.00 for 2021.

"We maintain our Hold rating on valuation, noting the stock's 108% rally from its March low as shares appear to be shrugging off the considerable headwinds facing the underlying business," updates analyst Garrett Nelson.

Previously: Sonic Automotive EPS beats by $0.18, beats on revenue (April 29)