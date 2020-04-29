BeyondSpring (BYSI +4.5% ) announces that the FDA has signed off on changing the primary endpoint of its Phase 3 clinical trial, Study 106, evaluating lead drug Plinabulin for the prevention of chemo-induced neutropenia (abnormally low levels of a type of white blood cell called neutrophils).

The new primary endpoint is the rate of prevention of Grade 4 (life-threatening) neutropenia rather than the duration, the former endpoint, compared to Amgen's (AMGN -0.2% ) Neulasta (pegfilgrastim) (G-CSF therapy).

According to lead investigator Dr. Douglas Blayney, Professor of Medicine at Stanford Medical School, the new endpoint more accurately represents clinical benefit.