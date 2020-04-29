Barclays (NYSE:BCS) jumps 12% in U.S. trading after Q1 results showed robust gains in FICC income at its Corporate and Investment Bank markets business.

In its markets business, revenue run-rate in April so far is well above Q2 2019.

Takes £2.1B impairment in the quarter, reflecting its initial estimate of the impact COVID-19 is expected to have on credit losses.

Q1 group profit before tax of £913M, including the impairment, fell 38% Y/Y.

Q1 total income of £6.38B increased 20% Y/Y; net interest income of £2.33B slipped from £2.34B in Q4 2019 and increased from £2.26B in the year-ago quarter.

FICC income of £1.86B more than doubled from £902M in Q1 2019 and £726M in Q4 2019.

Overall, Markets income of £2.42B rose from £1.37B in Q1 2019 and £1.14B in Q4 2019.

Sees Barclays UK and Consumer, Cards and Payments income headwinds for the rest of the year, due to lower interest rate environment and macro downturn caused by the pandemic.

Sees group return on tangible equity of more than 10%.

Previously: Barclays reports Q1 results (April 29)