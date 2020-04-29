Restaurants stocks are rallying as more states talk of opening of opening up for business and with more operators posting sequentially improving week-to-week to-go order sales. In some cases, the to-go business is exceeding expectations.

43 out of the 45 publicly-traded restaurant stocks are in positive territory today. One of the two with a loss on the day is Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) -0.5% , presumably as a bet that pandemic-related delivery orders may have peaked.