Restaurants stocks are rallying as more states talk of opening of opening up for business and with more operators posting sequentially improving week-to-week to-go order sales. In some cases, the to-go business is exceeding expectations.
43 out of the 45 publicly-traded restaurant stocks are in positive territory today. One of the two with a loss on the day is Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) -0.5%, presumably as a bet that pandemic-related delivery orders may have peaked.
Notable advancers include Brinker International (EAT +34.8%), RCI Hospitality (RICK +32.8%), Dine Brands Global (DIN +26.2%), Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB +19.2%), Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI +19.9%), Cheesecake Factory (CAKE +17.7%), Denny's (DENN +15.8%), Noodles (NDLS +11.1%), Biglari Holdings (BH +9.6%), FAT Brands (FAT +8.4%), Chuy's Holdings (CHUY +8.4%), Del Taco (TACO +7.1%), El Pollo Loco (LOCO +7.8%), Darden Restaurants (DRI +8.2%) and Texas Roadhouse (TXRH +6.2%).