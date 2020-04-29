Euronet Worldwide (EEFT +5.0% ) reports Q1 revenue growth of 1.1% Y/Y to $583.9M, of which EFT Processing was 145.8M (+0.1% Y/Y); Epay 172.9M (-2% Y/Y) & Money Transfer of 266.3M (+4% Y/Y).

Transactions: Total were 1.26B; EFT Processing 785M (+13% Y/Y); Epay 447M (+32% Y/Y) & Money Transfer 27.4M (+3% Y/Y).

Operating margin: Total operating declined 430 bps to 5.4%; EFT Processing declined 817 bps to 3.4%; Epay declined 68 bps to 9.5% & Money Transfer declined 359 bps to 8.4%.

Adj. EBITDA margin: Total declined 333 bps to 11.8%; EFT Processing declined 564 bps to 36.9%; Epay declined 66 bps to 10.6% & Money Transfer declined 352 bps to 11.6%.

Q1 money transfers grew 3% Y/Y and non-transfer transactions, such as currency exchange and check cashing, grew 4% Y/Y, resulting in total transaction growth of 3% Y/Y.

Cash on hand was $709.5M and ATM cash was $558.6M, the decrease in cash resulted from $240M in share repurchases, partially offset by cash generated from operations.

In addition, the Company has ~$950M of availability under its revolving credit facilities.

Total indebtedness was $1.1B compared to $1.11B Q/Q, with a first maturity date of March 2025.

