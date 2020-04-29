Bank of America analyst Derek Hewett upgrades Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT +7.6% ) to Buy from Neutral, pointing out that 100% of its portfolio was performing with no defaults or impairments through April.

BXMT is in loan-modification talks with some borrowers.

Likes its "differentiated" platform with large, floating-rate, senior mortgage loans to top sponsors in primary markets and strong risk management.

Cuts price target to $25 from $38 due to lower earnings, ROE outlook and a rough macro backdrop.

Hewett's Buy rating contrasts with the Sell-Side average rating of Neutral (1 Very Bullish, 1 Bullish, 7 Neutral).

Previously: Blackstone Mortgage Trust boosts CECL reserve by $122.7M (April 28)