As many as 25 liquefied natural gas cargoes originally scheduled for June loading from U.S. facilities likely have been canceled, as European and northeast Asian spot prices have dropped to all-time lows, Argus reports.

Asian and European firms may have canceled loadings for as many as 16 cargoes from Cheniere Energy's (LNG +3.7% ) Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Louisiana and Corpus Christi LNG terminal in Texas, and five cargoes likely were turned down from the Freeport LNG export plant in Texas, according to the report.

Most of the contracts are signed on a "take-or-pay" basis, meaning that buyers will still have to pay liquefaction costs even if they cancel purchases.

