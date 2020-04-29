Despite yesterday's Q1 beats, Morgan Stanley downgrades Akamai (AKAM -7.0% ) from Overweight to Equal-Weight with a $107 price target.

The firm notes the solid results and Q2 guidance but sees the remote work tailwind waning in H2.

Morgan Stanley notes that "macro risks rise with ~20% of revenues in impacted verticals."

More action: Piper Sandler (Overweight, $114 PT) was surprised by the pulled FY20 outlook, which helped "elevated investor expectations" drive the share pullback. The firm calls security bookings the "most encouraging" Q1 data point.

Oppenheimer (Outperform, $130 PT) notes the company's resilient bookings and strong FCF.

The firm sees AKAM's Q2 guidance as conservative, but Oppenheimer trims its Q2 and FY20 revenue estimates slightly because of the expected weakness in the travel and commerce/retail verticals.