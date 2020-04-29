AzurRx BioPharma (AZRX +7.3% ) announces that it will conduct its Phase 2 clinical trial, OPTION 2, evaluating lead candidate MS1819 in cystic fibrosis (CF) patients with exocrine pancreatic insufficiency in Therapeutics Development Network (TDN) sites.

TDN is a 91-center collaborative network of CF clinical trial specialists supported by the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

The company expects to complete the enrollment of 30 subjects by Q4 with topline data expected in Q1 2021.

An earlier Phase 2, OPTION, failed to demonstrate a treatment benefit compared to porcine enzyme replacement therapy (the company says the study was not powered for statistical significance).

MS1819 is an orally available recombinant lipase derived from the yeast Yarrowia Lipolytica.