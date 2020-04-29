Avery Dennison (AVY -1.5% ) reports organic sales growth of 0.3% in Q1.

Label and Graphic Materials sales grew 0.2% to $1.18B; Retail Branding and Information Solutions sales declined 0.9% to $394.6M; Industrial and Healthcare Materials sales dropped 9.7% to $147.6M.

Adjusted operating margin rate up 90 bps to 11.8%.

The company repurchased 0.4M shares for $45.2M in the quarter and paused future share repurchase activity.

Q2 organic sales to decline 15% to 20%.

The company estimates incremental savings from restructuring actions of $50M to $60M and net short-term, temporary savings of more than $120M in FY2020.

The company suspended previous FY2020 EPS guidance in light of uncertain environment and expects sales and earnings to decline in FY2020 on lower demand and adjusted tax rate in the mid-twenty percent range.

The company is targeting to deliver free cash flow of at least $500M in 2020 and 2021.

