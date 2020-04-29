The great stockpiling trade of 2020 is starting to unwind a bit with timetables being set on the return on normal business activity in the U.S.

Some of the early batches of earnings reports have also revealed higher costs associated with keeping manufacturing going during the pandemic.

Food stocks Flower Foods (FLO -2.4% ), J.M. Smucker (SJM -2.6% ), B&G Foods (BGS -3.8% ), TreeHouse Foods (THS -2.1% ), Campbell Soup (CPB -0.4% ), Pepsico (PEP -2.3% ), Mondelez International (MDLZ -0.4% ) and General Mills (GIS -0.8% ) are all lower on the day.

Grocery store chains Kroger (KR -1.2% ), Grocery Outlet (GO -2.0% ) and Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM -2.4% ) are also in reverse.

Walmart (WMT -3.7% ), Target (TGT -0.2% ) and Costco (COST -0.4% ) are also underperforming on a strong day for the stock market overall.

Analysts have been unsure that there will be a binary flip of the switch back to normal consumer behavior, with some predicting that a well-stocked pantry is the new reality.