Deutsche Telekom (DTEGY +3.8% ) has chosen Adtran (ADTN +4.5% ) for deployment of SDX OLT solutions in its new Access 4.0 network, along with existing architectures.

DT is pursuing an open, multivendor 10G-capable fiber access network that will quickly and cost-effectively deliver gigabit service, as a first edge-cloud use case.

“A key to our success will be Adtran’s domain experience, their history of working with DT on its large-scale access initiatives and their commitment to delivering an open, scalable and disaggregated solution," DT's Robert Soukup says.