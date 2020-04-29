During the month that casinos closures first stated, Nevada gaming win was down 39.6% in March to $618.1M, according to the Gaming Control Board.

The Las Vegas Strip gaming win was 45.7% lower with the lack of the usual March Madness traffic a huge headwind. Basketball sports betting plunged 84% during the month. Slots did much better than table games during the month with only a 31% decline.

Needless to say, the April gaming win numbers will be the bottom for the industry before the partial recovery begins sometime in May.

Nevada-related casino stocks: CZR, MGM, BYD, WYNN, MGM, LVS, FLL, RRR.