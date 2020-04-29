Nano cap Capricor Therapeutics (CAPR +180.5% ) is up big on a whopping 69x surge in volume in reaction to new data on lead candidate CAP-1002, an off-the-shelf cardiac cell therapy, in severely ill COVID-19 patients.

Six patients were treated on a compassionate care basis. All were suffering from acute respiratory distress syndrome and five were on mechanical ventilator support.

All patients have survived. Four of the five patients on mechanical ventilation were successfully weaned off support within one-to-five days following infusion. The remaining patient remains on mechanical ventilation. The sixth patient is receiving supplemental oxygen and is clinically stable.

On the safety front, no treatment-related adverse events were observed.

The company has submitted the data for publication.

The FDA has signed off on expanding the access protocol to include up to 20 additional COVID-19 patients.

Topline data from a Phase 2 study, HOPE-2, evaluating CAP-1002 in Duchenne muscular dystrophy patients should be available in the coming weeks.