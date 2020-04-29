Oil and gas names (XLE +5.9% ) soar to the top of today's S&P sector leaderboard, as crude oil runs to highs of the day after U.S. stockpiles rose by 9M barrels for the week ending April 24, well below consensus estimates.

U.S. gasoline stockpiles fell 3.67M barrels last week, the biggest draw since mid-March, and crude production fell for the fourth straight week.

"Traders cling to potentially positive indications that the demand-supply gap may somewhat become smaller soon," Rystad Energy's global head of oil markets Bjornar Tonhaugen tells CNBC, adding that "we need official announcements for cuts or economies reopening for prices to stabilize."

There are also renewed signals of the longer-term impact of low prices, as China's Cnooc said it would cut its capital spending this year after the collapse in energy markets, and U.S. pipeline giant Enterprise Products Partners cut $1B from its capital budget.

