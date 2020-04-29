The U.S. central bank assures that it will use its full range of tools to support the U.S. economy "in this challenging time."

Keeps the federal funds rate target range at 0%-0.25%, as expected, and will keep it there until it's confident the economy has weathered recent events.

"The ongoing public health crisis will weigh heavily on economic activity, employment, and inflation in the near term, and poses considerable risks to the economic outlook over the medium term," the central bank said in its statement.

It isn't taking any new actions, but will continue to "purchase Treasury securities and agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities in the amounts needed to support smooth market functioning."

The Open Market Desk will continue to offer large-scale overnight and term repurchase agreement operations.

The vote was unanimous for today's statement.

10-year Treasury yield at 0.61% is little changed from before the announcement.

Earlier today, the first estimate of Q1 GDP, down -4.8%, saw the first contraction in six years and marked the biggest decline since the last recession.

