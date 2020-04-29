Oyo offloading hotels to cut costs - Reuters

SoftBank-backed (OTCPK:SFTBF,OTCPK:SFTBY) Oyo will terminate or not renew contracts with loss-making hotels around the world, according to Reuters sources.

The number and location of the hotels weren't known.

Another source says that Oyo had already started exiting properties as part of its restructuring, which began in late 2019.

Oyo has $1B in cash and reportedly wants to cut monthly expenses from $40M to about $25M by June.

Earlier this month, Oyo's founder said the coronavirus-related travel restrictions and lockdowns took a 50-60% chunk out of the company's revenues and occupancy levels.

SoftBank holds a 46% stake in Oyo.