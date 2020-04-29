Boeing (BA +8.6% ) rallies to highs of the day during its earnings conference call, in which CFO Greg Smith says the company is taking steps to manage liquidity and maintain its investment grade rating.

Boeing says it is working closely with the Federal Aviation Administration on the 737 MAX, focused on completing software validation, and currently expects approvals will be obtained in Q3, adding that MAX backlog has remained strong.

As for the industry outlook, U.S. air traffic is down 95% Y/Y and airlines are pulling back dramatically, so it will take 2-3 years to return to 2019 levels and a few years longer to return to normal growth trends.

As a result, Boeing "will be a smaller company for a while," and the sharp reduction of aircraft demand will cause it to cut its workforce by 10% by the end of this year, including 15% across its commercial segment.