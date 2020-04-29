Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) is up 4.1% the day after an earnings report where it posted 40% EPS growth on solid revenues, and with analysts reiterating their Buy ratings.

JPMorgan reiterated its Overweight stance, pointing to a solid business model that is providing free cash flow despite headwinds from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Free cash flow rose 16% to $348M amid higher cash from operations and lower capital expenditures.

"We do not know what the shape of a recovery from this current crisis will look like, however, we are confident that our business will continue to generate substantial positive free cash flow," CEO Jim Meyer said as part of the report.

JPMorgan's price target of $7 implies 17% current upside.

Meanwhile, B. Riley FBR has also reiterated its Buy rating, and also has a $7 price target.